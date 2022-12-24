Free agent reliever Craig Kimbrel and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 14-year veteran and eight-time All-Star had an up-and-down first year with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

Kimbrel posted a 3.75 ERA and a career-low 27.7% strikeout rate with the Dodgers. His first one-run save didn't occur until the middle of August. A little over a month later, he was removed as the team's closer. He finished the year with a 6-7 record and 22 saves.

Philadelphia will be the seventh MLB team for Kimbrel.

The story was first reported by The Athletic.