The Atlanta Braves have signed standout catcher Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73 million contract, the team announced Tuesday night.

The deal ties Murphy to Atlanta through the 2028 season. It includes a $15 million club option with no buyout for 2029.

Murphy was acquired earlier this month as part of a three-way trade with the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers that saw nine players switch teams overall.

He hit .250/.332/.426 with 18 home runs and played Gold Glove-caliber defense last season for Oakland, and was one of the hottest names on the trade mark before Atlanta pulled off the deal two weeks ago.

Before signing the new contract, Murphy was set to reach arbitration for the first time this season and had three years to go until he reached free agency. He'll now make $4 million in 2023, $9M in 2024 and $15M annually from 2025 to '28.

Murphy marks another core player in the fold for Atlanta long term, joining Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, reigning NL Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II, NL ROY runner-up Spencer Strider, Austin Riley and Matt Olson -- all of whom are signed through at least 2027.