The Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement with free agent lefty Wade Miley on a 1-year, $4.5 million contract, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The deal, which was first reported by The Athletic, can earn him an additional $1.5 million in incentives.

Miley, 36, returns to the Brewers after playing for them in 2018 when he made 16 starts. He's played for eight different teams in his 12 year career, spending 2022 with the Chicago Cubs.

Miley was 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA in eight starts last season while missing time with injuries including a sore shoulder. He was on the injured list three different times in 2022.

Injuries have plagued him over the course of the last few years as he even recognized his ability to play one season healthy but then follow that up with an injury plagued one. Miley made 32 starts in 2017 then just 16 in 2018 but followed that up with 33 outings for Houston in 2019. He was only on the mound six times for the Cincinnati Reds in the shortened 2020 season but rebounded with 28 starts in 2021.

Miley fits into the back end of the Brewers rotation behind Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta. He has a career 4.13 ERA in 292 games including 285 starts.