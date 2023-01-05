NEW YORK -- The Yankees are adding another veteran executive to their baseball operations department.

Former New York Mets general manager Omar Minaya is joining the team as an adviser to baseball operations. The move to hire Minaya comes two days after the Yankees brought former San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean into the front office as an executive assistant to general manager Brian Cashman.

Minaya is a native of Queens and started scouting after the conclusion of his minor league career. He worked for the Texas Rangers before moving to the Mets, the Montreal Expos, back to the Mets, the San Diego Padres before returning to the Mets for a third time.

He was the general manager of the Expos from 2002 through 2004 and the Mets from 2005 through 2010.

The baseball executive veteran most recently worked with Major League Baseball as a consultant for domestic and international amateur scouting initiatives. Among his most notable accomplishments was helping discover Sammy Sosa and Ivan Rodriguez as a scout for the Rangers.

The Yankees' front office has received criticism in recent years for leaning too hard on analytics, and adding Sabean and Minaya brings in two executives with successful scouting backgrounds.