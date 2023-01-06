CINCINNATI -- Mike Moustakas was released by the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday with $22 million remaining on his contract.

The veteran infielder was designated for assignment Dec. 22 when the team signed catcher Curt Casali.

Moustakas, 34, batted .214 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games for the Reds last season.

The three-time All-Star was drafted second overall by Kansas City in 2007 and signed a $64 million, four-year contract with Cincinnati in December 2019. He is a .247 career hitter with 203 homers and 635 RBIs in 12 major league seasons with the Royals, Brewers and Reds.

Cincinnati went 62-100 last year, losing 100 games for the first time since 1982.