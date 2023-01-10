Veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Miami Marlins agreed to a one-year deal with a club option that guarantees $8.5 million, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Cueto, 36, spent last season with the Chicago White Sox, going 8-10 with a 3.35 ERA in 158 1/3 innings (24 starts).

Prior to joining Chicago on a one-year deal, he spent six years in San Francisco, where he enjoyed an All-Star season in 2016 before undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018.

Cueto made his MLB debut in 2008 with the Cincinnati Reds, with whom he spent the first eight seasons of his career. In 2014, he earned his first All-Star selection, won 20 games, and tied for the NL lead in strikeouts en route to finishing as the runner-up in Cy Young voting. He was acquired by Kansas City in a 2015 midseason trade and won a World Series that year with the Royals.

Cueto owns a career 3.44 ERA and 143-107 record, with 1,812 strikeouts.