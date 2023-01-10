BOSTON -- Red Sox infielder Trevor Story had surgery on his throwing elbow and appears likely to miss a significant portion of the 2023 season.

Boston said Tuesday that Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right ulnar collateral ligament a day earlier. Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister operated at Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington, Texas.

The internal brace procedure repairs an existing ulnar collateral ligament instead of a full reconstruction involved in Tommy John surgery. The less invasive option has the potential of quicker recovery.

Still, that time frame can be five to six months. Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle underwent a similar procedure in July, ending his season.

Losing Story for any significant period of time is a blow to Boston's efforts to rebuild its infield after former All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts finalized a $280 million, 11-year contract with San Diego last month.

Story was primarily a shortstop during his first eight major league seasons with the Colorado Rockies, making All-Star teams in 2018 and 2019. He appeared in 94 games at second base in his first season with the Red Sox last season after signing a $140 million, six-year contract.

Kike Hernandez, primarily an outfielder last year, is a shortstop option.