Carlos Correa has passed his physical with the Minnesota Twins, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday.

That development means his six-year, $200 million contract to return to Minnesota will become official after he signs the deal, which is expected to be announced later Wednesday, sources told ESPN.

Correa had deals fall through with the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets after those teams raised concerns about his surgically repaired right leg.

San Francisco had agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract on Dec. 13 before that deal fell apart. A 12-year, $315 million agreement with the Mets also was scuttled after his physical was flagged as well.

The agreement with the Twins includes a vesting option for four years and $70 million.

The focus of the physical was on Correa's lower right leg, which he broke in 2014 during a minor league game. He has not spent time on the injured list for a right leg ailment in his eight-year big league career, but Giants and Mets medical personnel were concerned about how the leg would age.

Correa, 28, is among the game's best shortstops and entered the winter in hopes of securing the mega-contract that eluded him last offseason, when he settled for a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins that included an opt-out after the first season. Correa hit .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and high-level defense, leaving the Twins hopeful he would consider returning after he filed for free agency.