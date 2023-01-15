Veteran free-agent Trey Mancini is in agreement with the Chicago Cubs on a two-year deal, which includes an opt-out clause, sources told ESPN on Saturday night.

Mancini, 30, finished last season with the Houston Astros after a trade from the Baltimore Orioles.

On Nov. 9, less than a week removed from winning the World Series, the Astros declined a $10 million option on Mancini, a first baseman, in favor of a $250,000 buyout.

Mancini was acquired on Aug. 1 from the Orioles in a three-team trade involving the Tampa Bay Rays as the Astros worked to refine their postseason roster. Across the regular season with the Orioles and Astros, he hit .239 with 18 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Earlier this year, the Cubs added another first base and designated hitter option, giving free agent Eric Hosmer a one-year contract.

Chicago will only have to pay Hosmer the minimum salary, a source told ESPN, as he still has three years and $39 million left on a contract he signed with the San Diego Padres back in 2018. He was traded from the Padres to the Boston Red Sox last season, not long after San Diego acquired Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. Hosmer was released by the Red Sox at the end of the year.