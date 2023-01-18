Outfielder Adam Duvall has agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Red Sox, sources confirmed, giving Boston someone who could help make up for the offense lost with the departure of J.D. Martinez.

Duvall, 34, struggled through an injury-plagued season with the Braves last year, hitting .212 with 12 homers and a .677 OPS. He was an All-Star in 2016, while with the Reds, and won a Gold Glove for his play with the Marlins and Braves in 2021, when he clubbed 38 homers and drove in 113 runs.

During this off-season, the Red Sox have lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts and Martinez to free agency and, last week, infielder Trevor Story went through significant elbow surgery; Story is expected to miss a large portion of the '23 season.

Manager Alex Cora must rebuild the middle of his lineup around Rafael Devers, picking from Duvall, newly signed infielder Justin Turner, and outfielder Alex Verdugo, among others. Boston's biggest investment in the offseason: Masataka Yoshida, who hit for high average and consistently reached base during his years in Japan. Yoshida is regarded as an average or below-average defender by many rival executives and does not hit for power.

Duvall played at the University of Louisville and ascended into pro ball after the Giants picked him in the 11th round of the 2010 draft.

Duvall's agreement will go into effect after he passes a physical examination, and includes up to $3 million in possible performance bonuses.