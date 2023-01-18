The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame vote is just around the corner. The Baseball Writers' Association of America will announce the results of this year's election live from Cooperstown on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

Of the 14 former players who will be returning to the ballot this year, Scott Rolen -- appearing on the ballot for the sixth time -- received the highest percentage of votes on all ballots cast in 2022 with 63.2%. A player needs 75% of the vote to be elected.

The only others who received at least 50% of the BBWAA vote last year were Todd Helton (52%) and Billy Wagner (51%), in their fifth and eighth years, respectively.

All three could remain on the ballot if not elected Tuesday, as candidates can appear for 10 years as long as they are named on at least 5% of all ballots cast the previous year. The other returnees from last year are Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield, Alex Rodriguez, Jeff Kent, Manny Ramirez, Omar Vizquel, Andy Pettitte, Jimmy Rollins, Bobby Abreu, Mark Buehrle and Torii Hunter.

Another 14 players will be making their BBWAA ballot debuts in 2023, including Bronson Arroyo, Carlos Beltran and Jacoby Ellsbury.

In December, Fred McGriff was selected as the newest member of the Hall of Fame -- with Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling denied again. McGriff was a unanimous choice among the 16 members of the inaugural contemporary baseball era committee, which considered a ballot of eight candidates whose primary contributions to the game took place after 1980.

We've got you covered for all things Hall of Fame, including updates, results, analysis and more.

Latest stories

Fred McGriff elected to Hall of Fame by contemporary era committee

Carlos Beltran among 14 newcomers on ballot for Hall of Fame

2022 Hall of Fame

Why it matters that Minnie Minoso and Buck O'Neil finally made it to Cooperstown

David Ortiz headlines Baseball Hall of Fame's induction ceremony

The best player not in the Baseball Hall of Fame at every position

Schoenfield: Breaking down the 2022 ballot

What makes David Ortiz a Hall of Famer? Stories from those who know him best