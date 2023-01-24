The Minnesota Twins are acquiring outfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel on Monday.

An elite defensive center fielder and former Gold Glove Award winner, Taylor batted .254 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs with a .670 OPS in 2022.

Taylor, who turns 32 in March, is entering his 10th major league season. He played the first seven years of his career in Washington, where he won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019, before signing with Kansas City during the 2020 offseason.

In 2021, his first season with the Royals, Taylor batted .244/.297/.356 with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs while playing a career-high 142 games.

He owns a career .241 average, with 74 homers, 281 RBIs and 95 stolen bases.