Left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays agreed to a four-year, $31 million extension Wednesday, the team announced.

The deal includes a club option for the 2027 season and can be worth up to $65.75 million if that option is exercised and Springs meets incentives for innings pitched and Cy Young Award escalators are triggered.

With the extension agreement, Spring and the Rays avoided arbitration.

The 30-year-old pitcher was acquired by the Rays last year from the Boston Red Sox and last season he transitioned from a reliever to a full-time starter in the majors for the first time.

He excelled in his new role, going 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA in 33 appearances, including 25 starts. He struck out 144 batters in 135⅓ innings.