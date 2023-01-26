The Houston Astros have hired Dana Brown, a well-regarded longtime scouting executive, as the team's new general manager, the team announced Thursday.

Brown spent the past four seasons with the Atlanta Braves as vice president of scouting, overseeing the team's drafts.

"We are excited to have Dana join our organization," owner Jim Crane said in a statement. "He brings championship caliber experience to our team and is the right fit for us to continue to deliver a winning franchise on and off the field."

Brown will replace James Click, who was not given a new contract after the Astros won the World Series this past season. Click had been with Houston since the 2020 season.

Brown has spent nine seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, serving as special assistant to the general manager from 2010 to 2018. He also has had stints as director of scouting for the Washington Nationals/Montreal Expos franchise and in the Pittsburgh Pirates' scouting department.