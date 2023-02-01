The 65th edition of the Caribbean Series -- starting Thursday in Caracas, Venezuela -- will feature eight teams for the first time in history. Venezuela is hosting the tournament for the 15th time, having won two of its seven titles on home soil.

The Dominican Republic's representative, Tigres de Licey, will appear in their 20th Caribbean World Series -- holding the record for most titles with 10 -- after recently clinching their 23rd Dominican Republic League title for most all time. The Dominican Republic as a whole has the most Caribbean Series titles (21).

Meanwhile, Curaçao is participating in its first Caribbean Series, looking to be the second team to win it in its inaugural appearance (Panama won in 2019). Colombia seeks to be the first country to win back-to-back titles since Mexico in 2017 and '18, though last year's winner, Caimanes de Barranquilla, won't represent the country this year. Cuba also returns after a three-year hiatus from the tournament.

The Series' first phase is a round-robin format among the eight teams, with the top four advancing to the semifinal doubleheader on Feb. 9. The one-game championship follows on Feb. 10.

How do I watch the games?

Watch: ESPN Deportes and streaming on ESPN+

ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will provide complete coverage and live play-by-play of each Caribbean Series game.

2023 Caribbean Series schedule All games aired on ESPN Deportes: Date Game Time (ET) Thursday, Feb. 2 Cuba vs. Curaçao 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 Colombia vs. Puerto Rico 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 Mexico vs. Dominican Republic 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 Venezuela vs. Panamá 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 Panamá vs. Colombia 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 Dominican Republic vs. Cuba 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 Curaçao vs. Mexico 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 Curaçao vs. Panamá 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 Colombia vs. Mexico 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 Cuba vs. Venezuela 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 Colombia vs. Curaçao 12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 Mexico vs. Cuba 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 Puerto Rico vs. Panamá 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 Cuba vs. Colombia 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 Dominican Republic vs. Panamá 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 Curaçao vs. Puerto Rico 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 Mexico vs. Venezuela 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 Cuba vs. Puerto Rico 12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 Panamá vs. Mexico 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 Colombia vs. Dominican Republic 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 Venezuela vs. Curaçao 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 Panamá vs. Cuba 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 Curaçao vs. Dominican Republic 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 Puerto Rico vs. Mexico 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 Venezuela vs. Colombia 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 Semifinal 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 Semifinal 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 Consolation 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 Final 6:30 p.m.

Winter champions

Dominican Republic: Tigres de Licey

Puerto Rico: Indios de Mayagüez

Venezuela: Leones de Caracas

Mexico: Cañeros Los Mochis

Colombia: Vaqueros de Monteria

Panama: Federales of Chiriquí

Cuba: Agricultores

Curaçao: WildCats KJ74

Titles by country

Dominican Republic: 21 (1971, 1973, 1977, 1980, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021)

Puerto Rico: 16 (1951, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1978, 1983, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1995, 2000, 2017, 2018)

Mexico 9 (1976, 1986, 1996, 2002, 2005, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016)

Cuba: 8 (1949, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 2015)

Venezuela: 7 (1970, 1979, 1982, 1984, 1989, 2006, 2009)

Panama: 2 (1950, 2019)

Colombia: 1 (2022)

Curaçao: 0

Information from ESPN Stats & Information.