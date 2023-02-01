The 65th edition of the Caribbean Series -- starting Thursday in Caracas, Venezuela -- will feature eight teams for the first time in history. Venezuela is hosting the tournament for the 15th time, having won two of its seven titles on home soil.
The Dominican Republic's representative, Tigres de Licey, will appear in their 20th Caribbean World Series -- holding the record for most titles with 10 -- after recently clinching their 23rd Dominican Republic League title for most all time. The Dominican Republic as a whole has the most Caribbean Series titles (21).
Meanwhile, Curaçao is participating in its first Caribbean Series, looking to be the second team to win it in its inaugural appearance (Panama won in 2019). Colombia seeks to be the first country to win back-to-back titles since Mexico in 2017 and '18, though last year's winner, Caimanes de Barranquilla, won't represent the country this year. Cuba also returns after a three-year hiatus from the tournament.
The Series' first phase is a round-robin format among the eight teams, with the top four advancing to the semifinal doubleheader on Feb. 9. The one-game championship follows on Feb. 10.
How do I watch the games?
Watch: ESPN Deportes and streaming on ESPN+
ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will provide complete coverage and live play-by-play of each Caribbean Series game.
Winter champions
Dominican Republic: Tigres de Licey
Puerto Rico: Indios de Mayagüez
Venezuela: Leones de Caracas
Mexico: Cañeros Los Mochis
Colombia: Vaqueros de Monteria
Panama: Federales of Chiriquí
Cuba: Agricultores
Curaçao: WildCats KJ74
Titles by country
Dominican Republic: 21 (1971, 1973, 1977, 1980, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021)
Puerto Rico: 16 (1951, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1978, 1983, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1995, 2000, 2017, 2018)
Mexico 9 (1976, 1986, 1996, 2002, 2005, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016)
Cuba: 8 (1949, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 2015)
Venezuela: 7 (1970, 1979, 1982, 1984, 1989, 2006, 2009)
Panama: 2 (1950, 2019)
Colombia: 1 (2022)
Curaçao: 0
Information from ESPN Stats & Information.