The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided arbitration with All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin on Tuesday, with the sides agreeing to a two-year, $6.65 million deal.

Gonsolin had been seeking a $3.4 million salary for 2023, while the Dodgers were offering $3 million. The settlement will see him make $3.25 million this year and a minimum of $3.4 million next year.

Last season, Gonsolin finished 16-1 to break the franchise's single-season record for winning percentage -- a major league-leading .941. He tied for fifth in the majors in wins. Had he thrown enough innings to qualify, he would have ranked second in the majors in ERA (2.14), WHIP (0.87) and opponents' batting average (.172).

Gonsolin missed most of the last two months of the season due to a forearm strain.