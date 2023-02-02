Super utilityman Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners agreed on a three-year, $8.875 million contract extension Wednesday, sources told ESPN, keeping the multiposition spark plug in the city where he broke into the big leagues.

Moore, 30, had bounced around from Texas to Atlanta to Milwaukee before signing with Seattle in 2018 as a minor league free agent. He debuted a year later and over the past four seasons has hit .208/.317/.384 while playing every position but catcher.

The deal, which does not include any options and has escalators to take its total value to more than $9 million, allowed Moore and the team to avoid an arbitration hearing. Moore was seeking a $2.25 million salary, and the Mariners were offering $1.9 million.

Seattle bought out the final two years of arbitration as well as a free agent year for Moore, who over his first four years made just shy of $3 million. While Moore is not a regular, he started 64 games and played in 104 for the Mariners last season, spending most of his time in the outfield and at shortstop.

Earlier in the day, Seattle won its first arbitration hearing of the winter, beating reliever Diego Castillo. The one unsettled case for Seattle involves their biggest acquisition of the offseason, outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who arrived in a trade for his last season before free agency.

Over his 381 career games, Moore has hit 35 home runs, driven in 112 runs, scored 140 and stolen 65 bases in 92 tries. His best full season came in 2022, when he batted .224/.368/.385 with six home runs, 24 RBIs, 41 runs, 21 stolen bases and an adjusted OPS 22% better than league-average.