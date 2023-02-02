Colorado Rockies outfielder Cole Tucker's offseason just got a lot more romantic after he and actress Vanessa Hudgens reportedly got engaged.

According to TMZ Sports sources, the two were engaged late in 2022 and have been a couple since 2020. Tucker and Hudgens haven't been afraid of sharing their love with the world, posting numerous pictures of themselves on social media since they started dating. On Jan. 26, the "High School Musical" star posted a picture of her and Tucker with a heartwarming caption.

Hudgens has been supportive of Tucker's baseball career, showing up at a number of his games when he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In four seasons with the Pirates, Tucker logged a .211 batting average with five home runs and 35 RBIs.

Tucker split the 2022 season between the Pirates, the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh's Triple-A affiliate) and the Reno Aces (the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A team). In December 2022, Tucker signed a minor league deal with the Rockies and was assigned to their Triple-A squad, the Albuquerque Isotopes. In January, Tucker received an invitation to Colorado's spring training.