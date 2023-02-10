        <
          Sourced: Dodgers, vet OF David Peralta agree to 1-year deal

          6:38 PM ET
          Alden Gonzalez
          The Los Angeles Dodgers and veteran outfielder David Peralta have agreed to terms on a one-year, $6.5 million contract, sources told ESPN on Friday. The deal, which is pending the completion of a physical examination, carries incentives that could increase the value to as much as $8 million.

          Peralta, 35, gives the Dodgers an experienced left-handed hitter who can split time with the right-handed-hitting Chris Taylor and Trayce Thompson in left and center field. Peralta has some experience in center field but has spent the vast majority of his nine-year career in left.

          A longtime member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Peralta batted .286/.342/.463 from 2014 to 2021, accumulating 98 home runs, 32 stolen bases and 14.4 Baseball-Reference wins above replacement. With the D-backs and the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022, he batted .251/.316/.415 with 12 home runs in 134 games.

          The Dodgers have made only modest upgrades this winter on the heels of a franchise-record-setting 111-win season. All told, they have spent a combined $44.5 million on one-year contracts for Peralta, designated hitter J.D. Martinez, starting pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Noah Syndergaard and reliever Shelby Miller, while also absorbing $5 million in a trade for utility infielder Miguel Rojas.