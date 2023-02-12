The Oakland Athletics acquired veteran outfielder JJ Bleday from the Miami Marlins for left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk on Saturday, both teams announced.

Bleday, 25, was used sparingly in Miami last season, appearing in 65 games with 204 at-bats. He finished with a .167 batting average but showed some power in limited duty. For a team struggling on offense, Bleday contributed five home runs and 16 RBIs.

Bleday, who played college baseball for the Vanderbilt Commodores, was a 2019 draft choice of the Marlins.

Puk, 27, is a towering presence on the mound, a 6-foot-7 left-hander who posted a 3.12 ERA with 76 strikeouts to go along with four saves last season. He also finished with a 1.15 WHIP across his 62 appearances.

Puk, a 2016 draft pick of the Athletics, will return to the state where he played college baseball, having thrown for the Florida Gators.