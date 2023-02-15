Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been cleared to play in the World Baseball Classic and was taking swings at the team's spring training camp on Wednesday, getting an early start on a season with high expectations.

Acuna hit .266 with 15 homers and drove in 50 runs in 119 games in 2022 after sustaining a season-ending torn ligament in his right knee on July 10, 2021. Acuna played through knee pain last season and at times was used as the team's designated hitter.

Now the Braves' three-time All-Star is looking forward to a pain-free season with hopes of returning to his 2019 peak form, when he hit .280 with 41 homers and 101 RBIs and led the NL with 37 stolen bases.

"I'm just beyond excited and happy,'' Acuna said through an interpreter last month at the Braves Fest fan event at Truist Park. "I think my face says it all. I think it's beyond two years at this point since I've felt completely healthy, so I'm beyond excited.''

The Braves at first planned to keep Acuna out of the WBC. The team was persuaded there's no reason he can't take a break from his normal spring training schedule to represent his native Venezuela in the WBC, assuming he has no setbacks.

"Me personally, I've always wanted to represent my team and play in the Classic,'' Acuna said.

A healthy Acuna is especially important as the five-time defending NL East champion Braves look to replace Dansby Swanson at shortstop and search for a starter in left field.

"I expect him to be better than the 2019 Ronald, when he went all off,'' second baseman Ozzie Albies said. "I think he's going to have a big year this year. ... Last year he came back kind of still playing not 100%. We talked to him and he said he feels better. He's going to have a crazy year."

Among other Atlanta position players reporting to camp early: Albies, 1B Matt Olson, 3B Austin Riley, CF Michael Harris II and OFs Sam Hilliard, Kevin Pillar and Eli White.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.