The Los Angeles Angels and left-hander Matt Moore agreed to terms on a one-year, $7.55 million contract, the team announced Thursday.

Moore, 33, is coming off a renaissance season with the Texas Rangers, going 5-2 with a 1.95 ERA in a career-best 63 relief appearances. His 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings were also tops in his MLB career for a full season.

The Angels will be Moore's sixth MLB team in six seasons, including the Rangers twice.

Moore pitched in Japan in 2020.

Moore is 61-62 with a 4.45 ERA in 268 games (164 starts) in 11 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Francisco Giants, Rangers, Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Also on Thursday, the Angels placed right-hander Davis Daniel on the 60-day injured list.

Daniel, 25, is dealing with a right shoulder strain.

He posted a 6-7 record with a 4.49 ERA in 21 games (all starts) last season with Triple-A Salt Lake of the Pacific Coast League.