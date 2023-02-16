New general manager Dana Brown hopes some of Cristian Javier's teammates follow the pitcher's example and agree to long-term contracts, saying stars Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman should be Houston Astros "for life."

"We're in the keeping business,'' Brown said Thursday while discussing Javier's five-year, $64 million deal that was agreed to last week. "We want to keep our players.''

Brown said he's in negotiations with the agents for outfielder Kyle Tucker and pitcher Framber Valdez. Tucker lost in salary arbitration and is slated to earn $5 million, and Valdez agreed last month to a $6.8 million, one-year contract.

Both are eligible for free agency after the 2025 World Series.

Brown also contacted agent Scott Boras about new deals for Altuve and Bregman. Both are signed through 2024.

"These guys should retire here,'' Brown said he told Boras. "They should be in Houston for life, man.''

Brown, who spent the past four years as Atlanta's vice president of scouting, was hired last month to replace James Click, who was not given a new contract and left following the World Series.

Houston is attempting to become the first repeat champion since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.