TAMPA, Fla. -- Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu reported to spring training in full health after avoiding right foot surgery in the offseason.

LeMahieu opted for a non-surgical recovery plan from a foot fracture that he was unable to treat with a stint on the injured list and multiple cortisone shots in the second half of the 2022 season.

Eventually, the injury became so problematic that LeMahieu was forced to miss the postseason for a second year in a row, having ended the 2021 season on the injured list with a hip issue and later undergoing surgery for a core muscle injury.

"[Foot surgery] was definitely under consideration," LeMahieu said at the Yankees' spring training facility in Tampa on Sunday. "But we weren't sure if we wanted to do surgery on the big toe, the second toe or both. It was just never clear like, 'This was gonna be it, and this is the rehab, and this is how it's gonna feel,' so I think I made the right decision."

LeMahieu said that he feels "100%" and has been able to train with no limitations on his toe. Manager Aaron Boone praised his physical conditioning.

"I'm really excited about where DJ's at," Boone said during his spring training kickoff news conference. "[It is] something we're always paying close attention to, but he's been in a pretty good spot now for a while. He's been down here for a while. He looks really good; he's moving really well. It's obviously something we have to always pay attention to with him and be mindful of, but pretty encouraged about where he's at right now."

The generally reserved LeMahieu was also open about the adjustments that he will need to make at this point in his career, particularly in taking care of his body.

"When you're banged up, don't feel like yourself, it's frustrating, and I'm excited where I'm at," said LeMahieu, who turns 35 in July. "I have to really make sure that physically ... I can't just go out and take a thousand swings every day or a thousand ground balls and call it a day. I really have to make sure that I'm physically ready to go every single day for the whole season. Nothing changes, that's always the mindset, but probably spending more time making sure I can be on the field and be myself rather than making sure my swing is right."

LeMahieu also thinks his missed postseason will provide additional motivation coming into spring.

"That's the worst feeling. Just kind of gives you motivation to do everything I can to stay on the field and be myself," LeMahieu said. "I'm used to playing through stuff my whole career. But it was so limiting that I couldn't be myself, and that was extremely frustrating."

The versatile infielder is also looking forward to continuing in a utility role with the Yankees, as the club continues to evaluate and manage a role for embattled second baseman Gleyber Torres.

"I'm excited. I like bouncing around. Kind of the same role I've had the last few years here. I really like playing different positions and moving around and I think it fits my skill set well and also our team as well," LeMahieu said.

"I'm so excited where I'm at right now. The way the season ended for me, and our team, just where I'm at physically and mentally, to be back, I just I feel like I'm in a really good place and really excited to be around the guys."