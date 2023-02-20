Baltimore Orioles CEO John Angelos is hoping to complete a new lease for Camden Yards with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore at some point this summer.

The current lease for the ballpark expires at the end of this year. The Orioles and Moore released a statement Feb. 1 that touted a "multi-decade, public-private partnership" to revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex.

Speaking Sunday at Baltimore's spring training complex in Florida, Angelos said he thinks the new lease will be finished in the next six months.

"I mean, I'd love to have that as an All-Star break gift for everybody, really, in the community," Angelos said. "There's just no there there other than we're going to get that done. And that's always been one of the things I committed to. I have no intention of not seeing that happen, and I know the governor and his folks are just as keen on it as we are."

Angelos declined to discuss the length of general manager Mike Elias' contract, but he praised the work of both Elias and manager Brandon Hyde.

"I'm here for the long haul. Mike is here for the long haul. Brandon's here for the long haul," Angelos said. "We are all fully vested. We're not going anywhere. And nobody is a short-timer. Nobody is expiring in a year or two years or anything like that."