Anderson Comas, a minor leaguer in the Chicago White Sox organization, says he is gay.

The 23-year-old Comas made the announcement in an Instagram post.

"Being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me," Comas wrote, "so I just wanna say something to those people that says that gay people can not be someone in this life, well look at me I'm Gay and I'm a professional athlete so that didn't stopped me to make my dreams come true."

Comas signed with Chicago as a free agent in July 2016. He started off as an outfielder, but he was converted to a pitcher before last season. He went 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA in 11 appearances last year for the organization's rookie-level team in the Arizona Complex League.

Chris Getz, an assistant general manager for the White Sox in charge of player development, said Comas told the organization last year.

"With his social media post today, we are all so proud of Anderson and that he is comfortable sharing such an important personal part of his life so openly," Getz said in a statement.