Two-time All-Star second baseman Jason Kipnis, who played nine of his 10 seasons in Cleveland, officially announced his retirement Monday.

Kipnis, 35, last played in the majors in 2020 with the Chicago Cubs. The Chicago-area native was a second-round draft pick by the Cleveland franchise in 2009 and made his debut two years later.

"My mind and body just aren't up for the commitment anymore," Kipnis said in a social media post announcing his retirement. "Frustrating at first, but there's only one feeling I'm left with that stands out above all ... Gratitude."

A two-time American League All-Star, Kipnis batted .260 with a .333 on-base percentage, 126 homers, 529 RBIs and 136 stolen bases in 1,165 career games.

He finished 11th in AL MVP voting in 2013 when he batted .284 with 17 home runs, 84 RBIs and 30 steals.

Kipnis played in 59 games for Triple-A Gwinnett in the Atlanta Braves organization in 2021.