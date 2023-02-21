Kansas City Royals outfielder Drew Waters will be out six weeks with a left oblique strain.

First-year manager Matt Quatraro announced the news Tuesday. The regular season opens in five weeks.

Waters, 24, was competing to be the Royals' Opening Day center fielder.

In his absence, Quatraro said Kyle Isbel will "get every opportunity to grab that spot."

Waters made his MLB debut last season and batted .240 with five homers and 18 RBIs in 32 games for the Royals.

Isbel, 25, hit .211 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 106 games last season with Kansas City.