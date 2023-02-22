The Minnesota Twins on Tuesday agreed to a contract with veteran infielder Donovan Solano, according to multiple reports.

The deal is for one year at the major-league level, according to The Athletic, and gives the Twins depth at several positions and a decent bat at the bottom of the order.

In 80 games for the Cincinnati Reds last season, Solano, 35, hit .284 with four home runs and 24 RBIs. His stop with the Reds came after three successful seasons with the San Francisco Giants, in which he hit .330, .326 and .280, respectively.

Solano signed with the Reds last offseason, securing a $4.5 million deal, but his effectiveness suffered from a stint on the injured list with a hamstring injury. All told, across his career, he has 27 home runs, 206 RBIs, and a .278 batting average.

The veteran joins a Twins team facing expectations after a busy offseason. All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa signed with Minnesota in January, an unexpected reunion after agreements with two other teams fell apart this offseason.

The Twins have also added catcher Christian Vazquez and left fielder Joey Gallo via free agency this winter, meshing them with a lineup that already has star All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton.

Minnesota (78-84) finished in third place last season in the American League Central Division, 14 games behind the Cleveland Guardians.