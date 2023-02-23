CHATHAM, Ontario -- Ferguson Jenkins' hometown will honor the Baseball Hall of Famer with a statue.

Chatham-Kent will unveil a 9-foot bronze figure of the 80-year-old former pitcher on June 10, a replica of the statue by sculptor Lou Cella that was unveiled outside Chicago's Wrigley Field last May.

Jenkins was 284-226 with a 3.34 ERA and 3,192 strikeouts in 19 big league seasons for Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox.

A three-time All-Star, he won 20 or more games each year from 1967 to 1972, was voted the 1971 NL Cy Young Award winner and in 1991 became the first Canadian inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.