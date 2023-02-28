Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux was carted off the field Monday after suffering a right knee injury during Los Angeles' spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Arizona's Peoria Stadium.

The injury occurred while Lux was running from second to third base in the top of the sixth inning. As he altered his path to avoid a throw, Lux's right knee appeared to buckle and he stumbled to the ground. He could be seen clutching the knee in pain.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game that Lux "heard something pop" outside of the knee.

Lux was set to undergo an MRI on Monday, according to Roberts, and the team did not provide any additional information.

"Right now we're just hoping that it's more benign and not anything substantial, but we'll wait and see," Roberts said.

Lux, 25, is in his fifth year with the Dodgers after being drafted by Los Angeles in 2016. He was set to take over as the team's everyday shortstop following the departure of Trea Turner in free agency.