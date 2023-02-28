The Los Angeles Dodgers expect to be without Gavin Lux for an extended period after the infielder was carted off the field Monday with a right knee injury, a source told ESPN.

Lux underwent an MRI on Monday, and although the specific results were unknown as of Tuesday morning, a source with knowledge of the injury told ESPN: "It is bad."

Lux, who was set to take over as the Dodgers' starting shortstop this season, suffered the injury while running from second to third base in the top of the sixth inning during Los Angeles' spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Arizona's Peoria Stadium.

As he altered his path to avoid a throw, Lux's right knee appeared to buckle, and he stumbled to the ground. He could be seen clutching the knee in pain.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game that Lux "heard something pop" on the outer part of his knee.

"Obviously a guy that you're expected to start at shortstop, for him to miss any time is not good," Roberts told reporters. "I don't want to jump to any conclusions yet until we get the testing results, but it's really unfortunate, because Gavin has done a lot to get ready for this spring and this season."

Lux, 25, is in his fifth year with the Dodgers after being drafted by Los Angeles in 2016. He played a career-high 129 games last season, batting a career-best .276 while leading the National League with seven triples and adding six home runs and 42 RBIs.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.