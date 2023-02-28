Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow is expected to miss the start of the regular season because of an oblique injury.

"I would book that right now," Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters Tuesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Cash said the Rays are still awaiting results of an MRI taken on Glasnow, who reportedly suffered the injury Monday during a live batting practice session.

Glasnow still was experiencing soreness in the area Tuesday morning, according to Cash, who said the injury "bothers him to sneeze, cough."

Cash noted that Glasnow's early-season absence ultimately could prove beneficial to the Rays, who will have an easier time managing the injury-plagued right-hander's workload this season.

"It gives us better workload management for him so he's not yelling at me every time I take him out in the fifth inning," Cash joked, according to the Times.

Glasnow, 29, underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2021 before returning and pitching in two regular-season games for the Rays in 2022.

He also made one start during Tampa Bay's American League wild-card series against the Cleveland Guardians last season, getting the nod for Game 2.