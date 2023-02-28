Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux exits on a cart after hurting his right knee in a spring training game. (0:31)

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux will miss the 2023 season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Lux is "obviously crushed" and that the injury is "a huge blow" to the Dodgers, who were anticipating that the former top prospect would be their starting shortstop this season.

Roberts told reporters that Lux also suffered damage to his LCL and will undergo surgery March 7.

Veteran Miguel Rojas is expected to handle the bulk of the playing time at shortstop, according to Roberts, who also mentioned Chris Taylor as a potential candidate at the position.

Rojas said earlier Tuesday that is prepared to handle a larger role for the Dodgers but he feels bad for Lux, who had been "working his ass off to get ready for the season to be the everyday shortstop for this team."

"He's a big part of this club," Rojas told reporters. "I just feel bad for him that he has to go through whatever he's going to have to go through."

Lux tweeted Tuesday that he appreciates the outpouring of support he's received since the injury.

Just wanted to thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers, means more than you all know! — Gavin Lux (@TheRealGavinLux) February 28, 2023

Lux was carted off the field Monday after suffering the injury while running the bases during Los Angeles' spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Arizona's Peoria Stadium.

As he altered his path to avoid a throw while running from second base to third, Lux's right knee appeared to buckle, and he stumbled to the ground. He could be seen clutching the knee in pain.

Roberts said after the game that Lux "heard something pop" on the outer part of his knee.

Lux, 25, is in his fifth year with the Dodgers after being drafted by Los Angeles in 2016. He played a career-high 129 games last season, batting a career-best .276 while leading the National League with seven triples and adding six home runs and 42 RBIs.