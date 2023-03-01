Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will likely make his Grapefruit League debut next week.

The seven-time All-Star threw 43 pitches over two innings of batting practice on Wednesday. Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters that Sale should be cleared to work two to three innings in a game sometime next week.

The 33-year-old Sale was limited to just two starts last year and 11 starts in all since 2020 because of a variety of health issues. Sale arrived at spring training with no limitations, though Boston is taking the left-hander's ramp-up slowly in the hopes of avoiding any setbacks.