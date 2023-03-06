The Tampa Bay Rays mourned the death Sunday of Dave Wills, 58, who was the team's radio announcer for the past 18 years. There was no radio broadcast of the team's game against Baltimore.

"Dave was an outstanding broadcaster, a great friend and an even better person," Rays owner Stuart Sternberg said. "He had a remarkable talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the Rays family. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Wills called some of the most memorable moments in Rays history, including the team's runs to the World Series in 2008 and 2020.