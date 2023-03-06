Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen exited Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning with discomfort in his left hand after being hit by a pitch.

The Pirates said McCutchen was being examined by the team's medical staff.

He was injured when he was struck on the back of the hand by Twins right-hander Jeff Hoffman. The pitch was ruled a foul ball and Henry Davis entered to finish the at-bat.

McCutchen was 0-for-2 on Sunday and is hitless in eight spring at-bats.

McCutchen, 36, is back for a second stint in Pittsburgh after being a five-time All-Star with the franchise from 2009 to 2017. He was named National League MVP in 2013.

He has since played for the San Francisco Giants (2018), New York Yankees (2018), Philadelphia Phillies (2019-21) and Milwaukee Brewers (2022). He batted .237 with 17 homers and 69 RBIs in 134 games for the Brewers.

Overall, McCutchen has 287 homers and 1,002 RBIs to go with a .277 career average in 1,895 games.

Information from Reuters was included in this report.