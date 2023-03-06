Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner left Monday's spring training game against the Detroit Tigers after being hit in the face by a pitch.

Turner immediately fell to the ground after being struck in the face by a pitch from Tigers right-hander Matt Manning in the first inning. The two-time All-Star was bleeding as Red Sox medical personnel took him to the clubhouse.

The Red Sox have not officially announced the nature of Turner's injury.

Turner, 38, signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Red Sox in January after spending the previous nine years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The veteran was expected to be Boston's primary designated hitter this season while also getting some playing time at first base.