New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his first homer of the spring -- a three-run shot -- against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

The reigning American League MVP launched a towering, opposite-field drive just over the right-center wall as part of a six-run second inning.

The four-time All-Star broke the AL record with 62 home runs last season.

New York manager Aaron Boone said Judge will play left field Wednesday, as the Yankees experiment with using their regular right fielder in the other corner on occasion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.