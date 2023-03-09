Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon will start the season on the injured list, the latest blow to New York's starting rotation before Opening Day.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced Thursday that Rodon, the franchise's prize free agent pitching signing, has a left forearm strain and will not throw for seven to 10 days before being reevaluated.

"In a perfect world, he's back sometime in April," Cashman said.

Cashman said the injury was "something, but not significant or serious," and noted that there is no ulnar collateral ligament damage to Rodon's elbow.

The Yankees made a significant investment in Rodon this offseason, agreeing to a six-year, $162 million deal in an attempt to strengthen their rotation. Rodon made his spring debut for the Yankees on Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits -- including two home runs -- and a walk while striking out two over two-plus innings.

Rodon previously underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and missed games into the pandemic-shortened 2020 season as well. The 2022 season marked just the second year of Rodon's career in which he pitched more than 140 innings, with the first coming in 2016.

When healthy, Rodon has been one of the best pitchers in baseball, posting a 2.67 ERA, 2.42 FIP and 0.998 WHIP over the past two seasons.

The injury deals a significant blow to an already short-handed Yankees rotation. Right-hander Frankie Montas underwent right labrum cleanup surgery last month and is expected to miss a significant stretch of the 2023 season.

Yankees relievers Tommy Kahnle (biceps tendinitis) and Lou Trivino (elbow sprain) also will start the season on the injured list.