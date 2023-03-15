Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman suffered a minor hamstring injury Tuesday while playing for Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

Freeman left the game against Colombia in the fourth inning after feeling tightness in his hamstring during an at-bat in the previous inning. Canada manager said Freeman's exit was precautionary but also noted that the former National League MVP isn't expected to play Wednesday against Mexico.

"We're waiting from the doctors to see what they say and also the Dodgers," Canada manager Ernie Whitt told reporters after his team's 5-0 victory. "Again, that's the most important thing, is his health."

Whitt did not disclose whether Freeman would be available to play if Canada (2-1) advances to the WBC quarterfinals, which start Friday. Canada will clinch a spot in the quarterfinals with a victory Wednesday over Mexico (2-1).

It is not certain as of Wednesday morning whether the injury could jeopardize Freeman's availability for Opening Day on March 30, when the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Freeman, 33, has been one of baseball's most durable players throughout his 13-year career in the majors and has played in 698 out of a possible 708 regular-season games over the past five years -- including the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The six-time All-Star last spent time on the injured list during the 2017 season.

Freeman batted .325 with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs last season, his first of a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.