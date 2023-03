SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday that right-hander Tony Gonsolin won't be ready for opening day because of a sprained ankle.

The 28-year-old had his best season in 2022, earning his first All-Star and finishing with a 16-1 record and 2.14 ERA in 130⅓ innings while giving up just 79 hits.

The Dodgers have several options to fill Gonsolin's spot. The most likely candidates are Ryan Pepiot, Michael Grove and Andre Jackson.