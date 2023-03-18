The San Francisco Giants have signed longtime reliever Sergio Romo, who will retire as a member of the team at the end of spring training.

Romo signed a minor league contract with an invite to major league spring training. He will retire March 27 during the Giants' final spring training game against the Oakland Athletics.

"The relationship that Giants fans have with their players is unique -- few exemplify that bond more than Sergio," Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said in a statement Saturday. "After all that he accomplished as a Giant from 2008 to 2016, including his huge contributions to the championship teams, it's a thrill to have him back in a San Francisco uniform."

Romo, 40, won three World Series titles with San Francisco while spending the first nine years of his major league career with the team. He earned his only All-Star appearance in 2013, when he set a career high with 38 saves.

He holds the Giants' franchise record for postseason appearances by a pitcher with 27. His 515 games pitched with the team rank fifth all-time, while his 84 saves rank seventh.

After leaving the Giants as a free agent, Romo also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017), Tampa Bay (2017-18), Miami (2019), Minnesota (2019-20), Oakland (2021), Seattle (2022) and Toronto (2022).

Romo has 137 career saves in 15 major league seasons, going 42-36 with a 3.21 ERA in 821 relief appearances and five starts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.