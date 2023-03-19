The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran utility man Jurickson Profar, according to multiple reports.

The deal is pending a physical, according to reports. Profar was not in the United States as of Sunday morning, according to the Denver Gazette, and his availability for Opening Day is uncertain.

The switch-hitting Profar figures to be the Rockies' everyday left fielder and could also serve as their leadoff hitter. He played left field in 141 games with the Padres last season but also has major-league experience at all four infield positions.

Colorado had been seeking offensive help because of the absence of infielder Brendan Rodgers, who could miss the entire season with a shoulder injury. The Rockies open the regular season on March 30 at San Diego.

Profar, 30, batted .243 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI with the San Diego Padres last season. The Curacao native is a career .238 hitter with 78 homers and 313 RBI in parts of nine seasons with the Padres, Athletics and Rangers.