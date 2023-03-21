Weeks of exciting international baseball has all come down to this: USA vs. Japan. Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout.

The final game of the 2023 World Baseball Classic is here, and the tournament's two most dominant teams will be squaring off tonight in what should be an electrifying showdown. While the United States had a day to rest after swiftly handling Cuba 14-2 on Sunday, Japan is coming off a 6-5 walk-off win over Mexico on Monday night -- a game in which it trailed for most of nine innings.

Which team will be victorious when the two meet at Miami's LoanDepot Park? Will Team USA defend its title, or will Japan capture its third WBC trophy?

We have you covered with everything you need to know for the WBC grand finale, from live updates and best moments to postgame takeaways.

Team USA: Managing playoffs-level pressure | Road to the final

Team Japan: Baseball's next great ace: Roki Sasaki