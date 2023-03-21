The Miami Marlins are being cautious with veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto, who is dealing with arm soreness just over a week before the start of the regular season.

First-year manager Skip Schumaker didn't seem concerned Tuesday when explaining why Cueto didn't do his scheduled work on a back field the previous day. Cueto had been set to throw about 70 pitches while simulating four or five innings.

"This is a time where there's no reason to push through this general soreness," Schumaker said. "If he needs another extra day, you give people extra days and that's the value of spring training. You're allowed to do that."

Cueto, back in camp with the Marlins after making a start for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, is scheduled for a bullpen session Wednesday. If all goes well, he could pitch in a game for the Marlins on Friday.

Cueto, 37, is going into his 16th big league season. He pitched last year for the Chicago White Sox before his deal with the Marlins that will pay him $6 million this season and includes a $10.5 million team option for 2024 with a $2.5 million buyout.

Cueto allowed 11 runs over 3 2/3 innings in his two spring starts for the Marlins before going to the WBC, where he allowed three runs over two innings in his lone start.