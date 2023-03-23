Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias will start the season on the injured list because of inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

The Braves said Thursday that Iglesias has "low-grade" inflammation and won't resume throwing for seven days. Atlanta opens its season March 30 against the Nationals.

Iglesias was expected to open the season as Atlanta's closer after serving as a setup man for Kenley Jansen last year for the Braves, who acquired the right-hander in an August trade with the Angels.

Iglesias, 33, posted a 0.34 ERA in 28 appearances with the Braves after the trade last season. The Cuban right-hander has 157 career saves in parts of eight seasons with the Braves, Angels and Reds.

Atlanta has multiple relievers with previous closing experience, including left-hander A.J. Minter and former Padres All-Star Kirby Yates, who led the majors in saves in 2019.