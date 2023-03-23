Veteran infielder Jed Lowrie, an All-Star who had three separate stints with the Oakland Athletics during 14 MLB seasons, has officially retired, he told the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday.

Lowrie, who hit .180 with three home runs and 16 RBIs in 184 plate appearances last season, was released by the Athletics in August. He spent half his career with the A's, and was an American League All-Star selection in 2018, when he hit .267 and set career highs with 23 home runs and 99 RBIs.

Overall, the 38-year-old infielder had 1,185 hits with 121 home runs, 594 RBIs and a career .257 batting average with the A's, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros (twice) and New York Mets.

"The fact that I wound up playing for the A's for seven years is amazing," Lowrie told the Chronicle. "The organization always allowed me the freedom to be myself, and playing for Bob Melvin, he always did such a good job of knowing when to say the right things and when not to say anything."