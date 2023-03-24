Ahead of making the Opening Day start for the St. Louis Cardinals, right-hander Miles Mikolas has received a two-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Sources told ESPN's Jesse Rogers that Mikolas is getting $40 million in the new deal. He will receive a $5 million signing bonus and a $3 million boost to his 2023 salary from $15.75 million to $18.75 million. Mikolas will then make $16 million per year in 2024 and 2025.

Mikolas, 34, was an All-Star for the second time in 2022 while setting a career high for appearances with 33 and going 12-13 with a 3.29 ERA.

He was entering the final season of a four-year contract extension that he signed in 2019.

Mikolas will start Opening Day for the Cardinals on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays. He was tabbed for the start after Adam Wainwright landed on the injured list with a groin strain.