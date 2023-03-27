Atlanta Braves unveil 2023 City Connect jerseys

The Atlanta Braves unveiled the first City Connect jersey of the 2023 season, a modernized update to their 1974 uniform celebrating Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.

The design pays tribute to the year that Aaron hit his 715th career home run to break Babe Ruth's record and cement his place in baseball history. The jersey features "The A" printed across the front, a nod to the team's rallying cry of "For the A." The team will wear these uniforms every Saturday home game this season.

Additionally, the inside collar features a 715 graphic meant to resemble the scoreboard lights at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. The sleeves have a crown design in a nod to Aaron's pursuit of the home run king title, while the ribbing pattern on the crown resembles the Presidential Medal of Freedom given to Aaron by former president George W. Bush. Aaron's motto "Keep Swinging #44" appears above the jock tag.

The cap features the classic "A" logo of the Braves and the colors of the 1974 uniform.

A portion of all sales will go to the Henry Louis Aaron Fund, which was established in 2021 under the Atlanta Braves Foundation supporting the minority participation in baseball both on and off the field in addition to investing in entrepreneurs and minority-owned small businesses.

The Braves' City Connect jerseys feature Hank Aaron's motto. Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves

The uniform marks the first of six City Connect jerseys that will launch during 2023. The other clubs will be the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates. MLB initially hoped to have every team launch a City Connect by 2023, but the goal is now the end of the 2024 season. Additionally, teams will begin a new cycle of City Connect uniforms after four seasons, according to league sources.

"Some teams want to do it again, they can't wait to relaunch," MLB chief revenue officer Noah Garden said. "Some were more conservative and they would love another shot at it."

Here is the on-field debut schedule for City Connect this year:

Atlanta Braves: April 8

Texas Rangers: April 21

Seattle Mariners: May 5

Cincinnati Reds: May 19

Baltimore Orioles: May 26

Pittsburgh Pirates: June 27